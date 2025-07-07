Stablecoin adoption on Arbitrum mainnet is at an all-time high

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 23:21

Arbitrum is quickly becoming one of the favored blockchains for stablecoins, which are rapidly expanding.

Arbitrum (ARB) stablecoin adoption is growing rapidly. On Monday, July 7, the total stablecoin market cap of the chain reached an all-time high, surpassing $6.8 billion in value. The figure includes both natively minted stablecoins and bridged stablecoins.

Stablecoin supply by blockchain | Source: Artemis Capital

This figure puts Arbitrum in fifth place among blockchains. Ethereum (ETH) still dominates, with $127 billion, while Tron (TRX) is in second place at $81 billion. BNB Chain (BNB) and Solana (SOL) follow in third and fourth place, at around $10 billion.

In the past few weeks, Arbitrum has seen significant stablecoin inflows. For the week ending on June 2, Arbitrum recorded $381 million in stablecoin inflows, more than any other chain. At the same time, Ethereum saw $374 million in outflows.

Arbitrum has over 1 million stablecoin wallets

Out of the total $249.8 billion in stablecoin supply, Arbitrum now controls 2.6%. What’s more, as of June 25, Arbitrum had 1.3 million active addresses that hold stablecoins. In this metric, BNB leads with 11.8 million, followed by Tron with 9.6 million.

Stablecoin active addresses by blockchain

It is important to note that the stablecoin supply can be calculated in different ways. For example, Artemis measures this figure by combining all stablecoin balances on the chain, including those deployed in DeFi liquidity pools, derivatives, etc. DeFiLlama tracks just stablecoin wallet balances, which stand at $3.465 billion. Notably, 61.14% of these balances are in USDC.

Despite significant stablecoin adoption, Arbitrum’s price has been trending downward. Over the last 30 days, ARB has fallen from a high of $0.4255 to its current value of $0.3284. This is despite the latest partnership with the trading app Robinhood, in what is likely a “buy the rumor, sell the news” trend.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

ポリゴンのRioアップグレードにより、最大5,000 TPSが可能になり、グローバル決済のためのネットワーク信頼性、コスト効率、スケーラビリティが向上します。スイスのFINMA規制下のAMINA Bank AGがPOLトークンの機関向けステーキングサービスを提供する初のグローバル銀行となり、POLに対する機関需要が急増しています。ポリゴンブロックチェーンネットワークは最近、Rioアップグレードを展開しました、[...]]]>
Realio
RIO$0.2514-7.40%
NEAR
NEAR$2.858-4.44%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2346-3.37%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/10/10 00:25
Share
数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

カルダノの初期の利益を逃しましたか？LivLive（$LIVE）は次の短期売買の勝者となる可能性があり、現実世界のアクションにトークン、AR特典、そして最大10倍のプレセール成長を内蔵して報酬を提供します。
Threshold
T$0.01529+0.32%
カルダノ
ADA$0.8061-3.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:27
Share
Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

Sharps Technology（NASDAQ：STSS）はCoinbaseとの新たな提携を通じて、Solanaベースのデジタル資産運用戦略を拡大しました。
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:20
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

もう1つのNasdaq上場企業が大規模なビットコイン（BTC）購入を発表！第14位の大企業に！– トランプ関連のアルトコインにも投資予定！

チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない