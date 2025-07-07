Kuru Labs, a hybrid decentralized exchange, completes $11.5 million Series A financing, led by Paradigm By: PANews 2025/07/07 22:02

PANews reported on July 7 that according to The Block, Kuru Labs announced the completion of a $11.5 million Series A financing led by Paradigm, and is committed to building a new decentralized exchange that integrates the automated market maker (AMM) and centralized order book (CLOB) architecture on the Monad blockchain. Kuru adopts a default AMM strategy to provide basic liquidity for each order book, aiming to improve the flexibility and depth of on-chain transactions. The project has previously completed a $2.2 million seed round of financing . Investors also include 0xDesigner, Zagabond and many other angel investors.