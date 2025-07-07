Chainbase Establishes Chainbase Foundation to Promote Decentralized Data Economy By: PANews 2025/07/07 20:30

PANews reported on July 7 that Chainbase announced the establishment of the non-profit organization Chainbase Foundation , which is committed to making data more accessible and valuable, and accelerating the development of a decentralized, secure, and widely used data finance ( DataFi ) ecosystem. The foundation will support the construction of core infrastructure, the incubation of innovative applications, and the growth of the community, and promote the transformation of data intelligence into accessible, programmable, and liquid assets.