US Treasury Secretary: Several trade-related news will be announced in the next 48 hours By: PANews 2025/07/07 20:21

PANews July 7 news, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that the United States will achieve economic growth without causing inflation. Several trade-related news will be announced in the next 48 hours. I received many new proposals last night. Many people changed their positions in the negotiations. When talking about the positions of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve, Bessant said that I will act in accordance with the wishes of the president. As for interest rates, he said that the market may be pricing in Trump's views on interest rates. This is not just a problem for the chairman of the Federal Reserve, but a problem for the entire committee. (Regarding the trend of the US dollar) Currency rises and falls are natural phenomena, not abnormal fluctuations.