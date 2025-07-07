The Blockchain Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 116 BTC, reports 1,349% BTC yield YTD

The Blockchain Group has added 116 BTC to its holdings, bringing its total Bitcoin stash to 1,904 BTC.

On July 7, The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the completion of three strategic capital raises totaling approximately €11 million, enabling the acquisition of 116 Bitcoin (BTC).

On July 1, the company announced and has now finalized an “ATM-type” equity issuance to institutional investor TOBAM. This raise brought in ~€1 million at a price of approximately €5.251 per share, which was immediately deployed to purchase 11 BTC.

In parallel, The Blockchain Group’s Luxembourg subsidiary executed two €5 million convertible bond issuances. The first was subscribed by TOBAM at a conversion price of €5.174 per share, funding the purchase of 52 BTC for roughly €4.8 million. The second was subscribed by Blockstream CEO Adam Back, allowing the acquisition of 53 BTC for about €4.9 million.

These three rounds cumulatively brought in ~€11 million and enabled the firm to purchase 116 BTC at an average acquisition price around €94,827 per BTC. As a result, The Blockchain Group and its Luxembourg unit now hold a total of 1,904 BTC, acquired for a cumulative €172 million, with an average entry price of approximately €90,332 per BTC.

This marks a 6.5% increase in total BTC holdings from the prior announcement, when the company held 1,788 BTC following its earlier €5.5 million acquisition.

Additionally, the company reported a BTC Yield of ~1,348.8% and a BTC Gain of ~539.5 BTC since the start of this year, translating into a BTC € Gain of nearly €49.7 million. This marks a 6.1% increase in BTC Yield from the previously reported year-to-date yield of approximately 1,270.7%, reflecting the compounding effect of the additional 116 BTC acquired through the latest capital raises.

The Blockchain Group began accumulating Bitcoin in November of last year and aims to hold around 170,000 BTC, which represents about 1% of the total Bitcoin supply, by 2032. The company’s strategy focuses on steadily increasing the amount of BTC held per fully diluted share, reinforcing their position as a leading Bitcoin Treasury Company.

Crypto News Flash2025/10/10 00:25
Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

Sharps Technology（NASDAQ：STSS）はCoinbaseとの新たな提携を通じて、Solanaベースのデジタル資産運用戦略を拡大しました。
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:20
