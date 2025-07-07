Spanish bank BBVA launches Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody services for retail clients By: PANews 2025/07/07 16:35

PANews reported on July 7 that Spanish banking giant BBVA announced the launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody services for local retail customers, which users can directly operate through the bank's mobile app. This service complies with the EU's Crypto Asset Market Regulation (MiCA), marking BBVA's third country in the world to provide cryptocurrency services after Switzerland and Turkey. Earlier news, Spanish bank BBVA recommended that wealthy customers invest in Bitcoin .