Two jailed for £1.5M crypto scam amid FCA crackdown on financial fraud

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:47
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000196--%

Two men have been sentenced to a combined 12 years in prison for a £1.5 million crypto cold-calling scam, amid a wider crackdown by the UK’s FCA on financial fraud and illegal promotions.

On July 4, two men were sentenced to a combined total of 12 years in prison at Southwark Crown Court by His Honour Judge Griffiths for their involvement in a £1.5 million crypto investment fraud, following a prosecution led by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. Raymondip Bedi, from Bromley, was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months, while Patrick Mavanga, from Peckham, received 6 years and 6 months.

According to the FCA’s official press release, between February 2017 and June 2019, Bedi and Mavanga orchestrated a cold-calling scam targeting investors, promoting fake crypto investment opportunities through companies including CCX Capital and Astaria Group LLP. At least 65 investors were defrauded, losing a total of approximately £1,541,799. The scam involved persuading victims to invest in bogus crypto consultancy services, exploiting trust and bypassing regulatory safeguards.

Confiscation proceedings are ongoing to recover the proceeds of the crime. The FCA has urged any victims who have not been contacted to come forward via their dedicated helpline.

Both men had previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges in 2023, including conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to breach the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, and other related offences such as money laundering and possession of false identification documents. Mavanga was also convicted in November last year of perverting the course of justice.

Their sentencing comes amid a broader crackdown by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority on illegal financial promotions and crypto-related fraud. In June, the FCA led a global enforcement campaign targeting unauthorised “finfluencers,” resulting in arrests, criminal charges, and hundreds of takedown requests for misleading social media content.












Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

ポリゴンのRioアップグレードにより、最大5,000 TPSが可能になり、グローバル決済のためのネットワーク信頼性、コスト効率、スケーラビリティが向上します。スイスのFINMA規制下のAMINA Bank AGがPOLトークンの機関向けステーキングサービスを提供する初のグローバル銀行となり、POLに対する機関需要が急増しています。ポリゴンブロックチェーンネットワークは最近、Rioアップグレードを展開しました、[...]]]>
Realio
RIO$0.2514-7.40%
NEAR
NEAR$2.858-4.44%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2346-3.37%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/10/10 00:25
Share
数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

カルダノの初期の利益を逃しましたか？LivLive（$LIVE）は次の短期売買の勝者となる可能性があり、現実世界のアクションにトークン、AR特典、そして最大10倍のプレセール成長を内蔵して報酬を提供します。
Threshold
T$0.01529+0.32%
カルダノ
ADA$0.8061-3.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:27
Share
Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

Sharps Technology（NASDAQ：STSS）はCoinbaseとの新たな提携を通じて、Solanaベースのデジタル資産運用戦略を拡大しました。
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:20
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

もう1つのNasdaq上場企業が大規模なビットコイン（BTC）購入を発表！第14位の大企業に！– トランプ関連のアルトコインにも投資予定！

チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない