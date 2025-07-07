South Korea is in the stablecoin bubble stage: once a listed company applies for a related trademark, its stock price usually rises by 15%-30%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to an analysis by 100y.eth, research director of South Korea's Web3 research institution Four Pillars, South Korea is currently experiencing a stablecoin bubble and there is no clear guidance on supervision.

Almost every day, financial news reports that a bank or company has applied for a stablecoin-related trademark. Once a listed company applies for a related trademark, its stock price usually rises by 15%-30% on the same day. Currently, companies that have applied for stablecoin trademarks include Toss Bank, Viva Republica, Shinhan Financial Group, NHN KCP, Kakao Pay, KB Kookmin Bank and many other financial and technology giants.

In addition, Korean investors' interest in stablecoins has also extended to the international market. Data shows that $CRCL became the most purchased foreign stock by Korean investors in June, with a net inflow of $410 million.