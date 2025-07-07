Babylon unveils 2025 roadmap with Bitcoin multi-staking and EVM mainnet launch

Babylon Genesis is set to roll out testnets for multi-staking and EVM support this summer, with both features scheduled to go live on mainnet in Q4 this year.

The Bitcoin (BTC) staking protocol Babylon Genesis has unveiled its 2025 roadmap, outlining a series of milestones that will mark the completion of Babylon’s core staking infrastructure and open the door to BTCFi-native applications such as lending, trading, and stablecoins.

This summer, the protocol will launch testnet support for multi-staking, allowing a single BTC position to secure multiple networks simultaneously. The initial integrations include Ethereum rollups like Optimism and Arbitrum, as well as various Cosmos chains.

Alongside the multi-staking testnet, Babylon is also preparing to launch its Ethereum Virtual Machine testnet, enabling developers to deploy DeFi applications directly on Babylon Genesis using familiar Ethereum tooling.

In Q4, both multi-staking and EVM functionality will go live on mainnet, alongside RPC upgrades, faster block times, and integrations with IBC and LayerZero. Babylon Genesis will also onboard a suite of BTCFi dApps, positioning itself as the execution layer for Bitcoin-native DeFi.

In parallel, Babylon Labs continues R&D on a native Bitcoin liquidity layer using BitVM, aiming to enable trustless cross-chain BTC use. The first real-world applications of this work are expected to launch in Q1 2026.

Launched in April this year, Babylon Genesis marked the official release of the first Layer-1 blockchain secured by native Bitcoin. This followed an earlier Phase 1 rollout in August last year, which introduced self-custodial BTC staking via Bitcoin contracts, allowing users to retain full control over their BTC while participating in network security. According to DefiLlama, Babylon currently ranks second among restaking protocols by TVL, with $19.81 billion locked, trailing only EigenLayer.

The April launch also marked the debut of the BABY token, which is currently trading at $0.05073, up 9% in the past 24 hours, likely driven by the recent roadmap release.


