Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Bonk, Aptos, Pi Network

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 03:00
Bonk
BONK$0.00001894-6.46%
パイコイン
PI$0.22658-6.54%

The crypto market has remained in a consolidation phase, with Bitcoin remaining slightly below its all-time high. 

The key catalysts for the industry this week will be the upcoming Federal Reserve minutes and President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline, set for July 9. Some of the top cryptocurrencies to watch this week are Bonk (BONK), Aptos (APT), and Pi Network (PI).

Bonk

Bonk price

Bonk, the biggest meme coin on Solana (SOL), will be in the spotlight this week as its surge continues. It has already rallied for five consecutive days and is hovering at its highest level since May 23. 

Bonk has already moved above the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level at $0.00002095 and is nearing the crucial resistance level at $0.000025, the highest swing on May 12. 

Bonk has also moved above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, a sign that bulls are in control. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index and the MACD indicators have all trended upward.

Therefore, the Bonk price will likely continue rising, with the next point to watch being the 50% retracement point at $0.00003453. 

Aptos

Aptos price

Aptos, a top layer-1 network, will be in the spotlight this week as it unlocks tokens worth $50 million. Cryptocurrencies often drop after their token unlocks since this normally increases the number of tokens in circulation. 

Aptos price has been in a downtrend this year, moving from a high of $15.28 in November to $4.48 today. It has formed a descending channel and moved below the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages. 

The MACD has moved below the zero line, while the Relative Strength Index has dropped below the neutral point at 50. Therefore, Aptos price will likely continue falling this week, with the key level to watch being the year-to-date low of $3.82.

Pi Network 

Pi Network price

Pi Network will be in the spotlight this week as it hovers at a crucial support level, which could trigger a rebound. The token crashed to a low of $0.46 on July 6, a key price since it was the lowest level in April and June. 

Its crash has coincided with the Bollinger Band squeeze, as the spread between the three lines has narrowed. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the token will bounce back this week as long as it holds above the support at $0.46. A rebound could see it retest the important resistance level at $1. 

