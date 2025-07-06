A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE spot and go long on HYPE By: PANews 2025/07/06 10:12

HYPE $42.64 -8.22% USDC $0.9993 -0.02%

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xE2f8 deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid within 30 minutes to purchase HYPE spot and go long on HYPE.