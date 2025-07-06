Zama founder: ZAMA tokens have not been launched yet, and the ZAMA tokens on Pancake are a scam By: PANews 2025/07/06 09:23

PANews reported on July 6 that Zama founder Rand tweeted that there is no ZAMA token yet. The one on Pancake is a scam, and its FDV has reached 60 million US dollars. Obviously, many people will lose everything, so investors must be careful.