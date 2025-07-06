Musk announced the establishment of the "American Party" on social media

PANews July 6 news, according to Xinhua News Agency, American billionaire Elon Musk posted a message on social media on the 5th local time: "Today, the establishment of the 'American Party' gives you back your freedom." Musk made the above statement in response to a post he posted on the 4th. "The support and opposition ratio is 2:1, which shows that if you want a new party, you will have a new party." Musk wrote that the United States is "bankrupted by waste and corruption." Musk launched an online opinion survey on the 4th, the day of the US "Independence Day", asking netizens whether the "American Party" should be established to "liberate" the American people from the two-party system in which the Democratic Party and the Republican Party take turns to take power. As of the 5th when he posted again, a total of more than 1.249 million netizens participated in the vote, with supporters accounting for 65.4% and opponents accounting for 34.6%.

According to US law, the establishment of a political party eligible to participate in elections requires a complex certification process to confirm its qualifications. First, a caucus or congress must be held to elect temporary officials and designate the name of the party. It is not clear whether Musk's "American Party" has started the relevant procedures. Musk supports the current President Trump and the Republican Party in the 2024 US election, but has recently had serious differences with Trump in political views. He has repeatedly claimed that he will establish a new party to challenge the political structure in which the Donkey and the Elephant take turns to be the banker.

