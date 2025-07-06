ADA soared 3400% in 2017, 1500% in 2021, this coin might overtake it with a 21017% rally

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

After ADA’s past rallies, LILPEPE emerges in 2025 with a 21,017% upside forecast and game-changing Layer-2 utility.

Cardano (ADA) has had its moments in the history of cryptocurrency. With massive rallies in 2017 and again in 2021, it became a symbol of long-term growth potential. But in 2025, a new contender is emerging — not just to compete with ADA, but potentially to outshine it completely with what analysts say could be a 21,017% rally.

Meet Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a viral memecoin with real utility, built to power the next generation of crypto culture through a dedicated Layer-2 blockchain.

The Cardano legacy: Explosive past, but slowing momentum?

In 2017, Cardano (ADA) surged an incredible 3,400%, riding the first major wave of crypto adoption. It returned again in 2021, with a 1,500% rally that took ADA near $3.00, making it one of the most valuable blockchains by market cap. Today, it trades far below this, around $0.55.

Built as a proof-of-stake alternative to Ethereum, Cardano promised low fees, scientific development, and scalability. But years later, it’s still facing adoption hurdles. While the recent launch of cbADA (wrapped ADA on Ethereum Layer 2 Base) has rekindled DeFi interest, critics argue that the chain has lost momentum.

The number of daily active users has declined from over 50,000 to under 20,000. Developers are still building, but traction is moderate compared to other Layer 1s, such as Solana or Base. While ADA still holds long-term promise, its next breakout may take some time.

The challenger: Little Pepe

Enter Little Pepe, a fresh contender with the soul of a memecoin and the structure of a real tech project. Unlike Dogecoin or Pepe, which were purely cultural movements, LILPEPE is building actual infrastructure for the meme economy.

What makes it different?

Built on its own Ethereum Layer‑2 for meme token trading

Pepe’s Pump Pad is a launchpad for secure, fair memecoin deployments.

Zero-tax, bot-resistant trading with ultra-low gas fees.

$777,000 viral giveaway fueling massive community growth.

Tier-1 exchange listings already confirmed post-launch.

Can LILPEPE actually rally 21,017%?

The numbers may seem wild, but they’re grounded in the math of memecoin history.

Current Presale Price (Stage 4): $0.0013

Target Price for 21,017% gain: $0.273

At $0.273, Little Pepe would still be trading under a $27 billion market cap, just a little below where ADA sat at its 2021 peak. Considering that PEPE hit $1.5 billion with zero utility and DOGE hit $88 billion, a $27 billion valuation for a Layer-2 meme chain isn’t outrageous. In fact, its virality and utility might be what pushes LILPEPE further than its predecessors.

Why LILPEPE has the tools for a 21,017% run

Let’s break down the factors that could enable such an explosive move:

Infrastructure = Stickiness: Most memecoins fade because they have no reason to stay relevant. LILPEPE’s Layer-2 and Pump Pad ecosystem creates ongoing utility for developers and traders.

Most memecoins fade because they have no reason to stay relevant. LILPEPE’s Layer-2 and Pump Pad ecosystem creates ongoing utility for developers and traders. Network Effect: Every memecoin launched on the Pump Pad drives more demand for LILPEPE tokens for fees, staking, and liquidity.

Every memecoin launched on the Pump Pad drives more demand for LILPEPE tokens for fees, staking, and liquidity. Market Fit: Memecoins thrive on hype, and LILPEPE’s $777k giveaway, influencer coverage, and Telegram virality are positioning it for a breakout similar to SHIB in 2021.

Memecoins thrive on hype, and LILPEPE’s $777k giveaway, influencer coverage, and Telegram virality are positioning it for a breakout similar to SHIB in 2021. Presale Model Works: With Stage 4 nearly 80% sold out at the time of writing, and a listing price set at $0.003, early investors are already looking at a potential 2.3x return before launch.

If this momentum continues, and LILPEPE becomes the go-to chain for meme launches, a 100x or even 200x run isn’t just possible; it’s structured into the roadmap.

How LILPEPE could flip Cardano

Here’s the thing: Cardano was once what Little Pepe is now, an early mover, delivering a new solution before anyone else. In 2017, Cardano was a novel proof-of-stake chain. In 2025, LILPEPE is the first Layer-2 built for memes. Before SHIB, there was DOGE. Before Solana, there was Ethereum. Crypto rewards first-of-its-kind tokens, especially when paired with cultural momentum. And in 2025, Little Pepe is both the first and the most viral.

If LILPEPE can:

Onboard top memecoin creators

Dominate transaction volume

Sustain token launches through Pump Pad.

Expand staking + Layer-2 governance

LILPEPE could quickly outperform legacy projects like ADA, especially among the new wave of retail investors looking for low-cost, high-return tokens with real utility.

Final thoughts: The Frog might leap further than the chain

With memes merging into infrastructure and community replacing brand loyalty, tokens like LILPEPE are poised to go where few dare aim. A 21,017% rally may sound wild, but so did DOGE at $0.74. So did SHIB at a $40B market cap.

If Little Pepe becomes the home of meme culture and builds a sticky, transaction-heavy ecosystem, $0.27 could be the beginning. Join the LILPEPE presale before Stage 4 sells out and the next price tier kicks in. This could be a window to get in while it’s still under $0.002.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter (X).