These 5 Under $0.50 cryptos might be a good bet over Ethereum in 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/06 00:47
SEI
SEI$0.2769-4.94%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0.00001188-4.50%
ドージコイン
DOGE$0.24612-5.40%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.21132-4.66%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

LILPEPE, DOGE, SHIB, HBAR, and SEI gain traction as affordable Ethereum alternatives with upside potential in 2025.

As Ethereum continues to lead in the decentralized finance space, several emerging tokens are gaining attention due to their unique use cases, lower price points, and growing ecosystems. 

Among these are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Hedera (HBAR), and Sei (SEI). All five tokens are currently priced under $0.50, making them accessible to a broader range of investors looking for exposure to alternatives with potential upside in 2025.

1. Little Pepe

    Little Pepe, an Ethereum Layer 2 project, has advanced its presale into Stage 4 after raising over $2.5 million in Stage 3. Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Hedera (HBAR), and Sei (SEI) have each shown significant market movement and community engagement, pointing to increasing relevance in the digital asset space.

    Little Pepe has introduced a utility-driven model based on Ethereum’s Layer 2 technology, targeting meme token projects and decentralized applications. It aims to combine meme culture with a fast, low-cost EVM-compatible infrastructure. The project offers features such as Ethereum tooling, anti-sniping protection, and a launchpad designed specifically for meme projects.

    The presale entered Stage 4 earlier than anticipated, with the token price increasing to $0.0013. The round has already attracted $3 million in contributions out of a $4.475 million target, with over 2.72 billion tokens sold. Purchases can be made using ETH, USDT, or card payments. The presale is expected to conclude ahead of schedule, with claimable tokens available post-sale through the official platform. Its $777k giveaway to the top ten presale participants is further increasing attention for the LILPEPE token. 

    2. Dogecoin

      Dogecoin (DOGE), created as a memecoin, has seen consistent adoption and a rise in trading activity. It is trading at $0.162, supported by a market cap of $24.39 billion and a 25% surge in daily volume. Despite market fluctuations, DOGE continues to be a top choice for transactional use due to its strong liquidity and brand recognition.

      3. Shiba Inu

        Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been maintained as an Ethereum-based and community-driven coin, and its circulating supply is more than 589 trillion coins. Its trading price is at 0.00001129, and it has marked high engagement rates and more than 1.5 million holders of its tokens. Current trading action entails volume growth of almost 11% with a mark of heightened interest by traders and retailers.

        4. Hedera

          Hedera (HBAR) is known as a high-performance consensus mechanism as well as enterprise-level applications. It is trading at 0.1494 and has dropped 0.83 percent in a day, with a market cap of 6.34 billion. The speed of transactions and low costs have been its limitations that are inherent in the older blockchain networks.

          5. Sei

          Sei (SEI) focuses on high-speed smart contract execution and Ethereum compatibility. Despite a recent 5.96% drop to $0.2844, it is backed by a roadmap that includes a significant performance upgrade called “Giga.” SEI aims at solving the scalability and performance bottlenecks that many blockchains within the Layer 1 face, and it has a 10 billion token supply and continuous development.

          Conclusion

          In 2025, to list a few, Little Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Hedera, and Sei are already settling in as a possible option to Ethereum for investors. The projects have a variety of value propositions underneath the 0.50 price point, including community-oriented ideas and meme branding to Layer 1 and Layer 2-based technological improvements to scalability.

          To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

          Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

          Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

          You May Also Like

          銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

          銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

          XRPが「デジタルシルバー」と呼ばれる中、投資家たちは特に銀が新ATHに達する中で、このトークンが貴金属のパフォーマンスを反映できるかどうか疑問を抱いています。最近、銀の1オンスあたりの価格が史上初めて50ドルを超え、この貴金属にとって大きな節目となりました。ウェブサイトを訪問
          リップルコイン
          XRP$2.8047-3.87%
          Nowchain
          NOW$0.0042-0.94%
          TokenFi
          TOKEN$0.01215-5.44%
          Share
          Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
          Share
          ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

          ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

          分散型の非カストディアル取引プラットフォームであるShapeShiftは、シールドトランザクションを直接ユーザーに提供するためにZcashと提携しています。ShapeShiftのプライバシー重視のブロックチェーンネットワークとの統合は、取引プラットフォームが小さなグループに加わる重要な動きです...
          Major
          MAJOR$0.11919-2.58%
          Movement
          MOVE$0.1083-4.24%
          Share
          Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
          Share
          フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

          フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

          TLDR Fusakaアップグレードは11月下旬または12月初旬にイーサリアムで開始される見込みです。Fusakaはネットワークのコンセンサス層と実行層の両方のアップグレードを組み合わせています。このアップグレードには効率性を向上させ、取引コストを削減するための12のイーサリアム改善提案が含まれています。PeerDASまたはEIP-7594は、バリデーターが小さなサンプリングによりデータの可用性を検証することを可能にします[...] 記事「Fusakaアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
          NODE
          NODE$0.06724-15.21%
          Share
          Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
          Share

          Trending News

          More

          銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

          ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

          フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

          チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない

          BTCが急落、アルトコインは混乱に備える