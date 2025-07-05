1confirmation founder: Fully support ETH, it may be a good thing for companies to establish ETH treasury By: PANews 2025/07/05 20:09

PANews reported on July 5 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that he will fully support ETH, because without Ethereum, the crypto industry cannot continue to develop, and the innovative values of trusted neutrality, open source, and permissionless must be spread. Today, the crypto industry focuses on VC chains and corporate crypto treasuries. Although this trend has little to do with Ethereum's values, it does not mean it is bad. It may be a good thing for companies to establish ETH treasuries. As Hal Finney, a crypto pioneer, said 33 years ago: "Computers should be used as tools to liberate and protect humans, not tools to control humans."