Immutable: END token TGE has started, snapshot users can now claim tokens

PANews reported on July 5 that Immutable announced on the X platform that the END token TGE has been launched. Token claims are currently open and users who have taken snapshots can now claim them. The first quarter rewards will be airdropped before the transaction starts. The token exchange transaction function is scheduled to start on July 7 and will be notified 48 hours in advance.

According to the previously announced token economics, the total supply of END tokens is 500 million, and the initial circulating supply is 155,500,000 (accounting for 31.1%). Most of the token supply is dedicated to community rewards. In addition, the team token allocation accounts for 20%, the ecological fund allocation accounts for 10%, the airdrop accounts for 17.5%, and the community accounts for 32.45%.