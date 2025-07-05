Fragbite Group, a listed company, has reached a financing agreement of approximately US$530,000 to support the establishment of a Bitcoin vault business By: PANews 2025/07/05 16:00

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Marketscreener, Swedish listed company Fragbite Group has reached an agreement on an investment of 5 million Swedish kronor (about 530,000 US dollars) to establish a Bitcoin vault business. The investment is an interest-free loan, which is planned to be converted into company shares at a conversion price of 10 Swedish kronor per share on or before November 30, 2028, provided that the closing price of the loan exceeds the conversion price by at least 30% for at least ten trading days within twenty consecutive trading days. Since the investors are a shareholder group, three of whom are company insiders, including Chief Financial Officer Patrik von Bahr, the decision to convert the loan into shares requires approval from the general meeting of shareholders.