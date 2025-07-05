Data: $USELESS's largest holder's floating profit exceeds $7.5 million By: PANews 2025/07/05 13:23

USELESS $0.374732 -0.12%

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market value of $USELESS hit a new high of nearly US$290 million, the floating profit of its largest holder Unipcs has exceeded US$7.5 million.