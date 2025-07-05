Sweden’s justice minister says to ‘turn up the pressure’ on crypto seizures By: PANews 2025/07/05 05:20

Gunnar Strömmer reportedly said that Swedish authorities had confiscated more than $8.3 million worth of criminal profits since a law related to seizures was passed in 2024.