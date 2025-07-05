Sweden’s crypto crackdown: police told to seize digital assets ‘without proof of crime’

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/05 04:17
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00006401+0,75%

Sweden’s Justice Minister has reportedly ordered law enforcement to ramp up seizures of unexplained crypto holdings—even without direct evidence of a crime. The directive hinges on a controversial law that could redefine asset forfeiture in the digital age.

On July 4, Decrypt reported that Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer issued a formal call for law enforcement, tax authorities, and the national Enforcement Authority to intensify confiscations of crypto assets suspected of being tied to illicit activity.

The directive is based on a law passed last November that grants authorities sweeping powers to seize digital assets, even without definitive proof of criminal conduct, if the owners cannot adequately explain their origins. Since its introduction, the law has already been used to seize $8.4 million in property, marking one of Europe’s most aggressive stances on unexplained wealth.

According to the report, Strömmer emphasized the importance of improving inter-agency coordination, particularly when dealing with high-value assets like cryptocurrency, stating it was “time to turn up the pressure.”

Why Sweden is targeting crypto with aggressive seizure powers

Justice Minister Strömmer’s push appears to stem from mounting concern over digital assets’ role in Sweden’s organized crime economy.

A September 2024 report from Sweden’s Police Authority and Financial Intelligence Unit found that some cryptocurrency exchanges function as de facto money laundering services—facilitating the flow of drug money, fraud proceeds, and other criminal revenue. The report explicitly urged law enforcement to “increase its presence” on crypto trading platforms to help identify and dismantle such operations.

Meanwhile, recent figures from the Bloomsbury Intelligence & Security Institute estimate that roughly 62,000 individuals were involved in or linked to criminal networks in Sweden as of 2024.

While data on crypto-specific crime remains sparse, authorities cite the anonymity and cross-border capabilities of digital assets as key enablers of organized crime. These concerns likely fueled Strömmer’s argument that Sweden’s asset forfeiture laws must evolve to match the realities of financial crime in the digital era.

One of the most vocal supporters of Strömmer’s crackdown is Sweden Democrat Dennis Dioukarev, a prominent advocate for a national Bitcoin reserve. Dioukarev argues that seized crypto, particularly Bitcoin (BTC), should be transferred to Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, to build a strategic reserve.

“Cryptocurrencies confiscated from criminals should be repurposed to strengthen Sweden’s financial position,” Dioukarev said in the report, framing the move as a way to turn crime-fighting into a long-term economic asset.

Still, the government’s silence on what will actually happen to confiscated crypto has raised questions. When pressed, Strömmer’s office declined to clarify whether seized assets would be liquidated, held, or directed into a national reserve.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

XRPが「デジタルシルバー」と呼ばれる中、投資家たちは特に銀が新ATHに達する中で、このトークンが貴金属のパフォーマンスを反映できるかどうか疑問を抱いています。最近、銀の1オンスあたりの価格が史上初めて50ドルを超え、この貴金属にとって大きな節目となりました。ウェブサイトを訪問
リップルコイン
XRP$2,8047-3,87%
Nowchain
NOW$0,0042-0,94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01215-5,44%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
Share
ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

分散型の非カストディアル取引プラットフォームであるShapeShiftは、シールドトランザクションを直接ユーザーに提供するためにZcashと提携しています。ShapeShiftのプライバシー重視のブロックチェーンネットワークとの統合は、取引プラットフォームが小さなグループに加わる重要な動きです...
Major
MAJOR$0,11919-2,58%
Movement
MOVE$0,1083-4,24%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
Share
フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

TLDR Fusakaアップグレードは11月下旬または12月初旬にイーサリアムで開始される見込みです。Fusakaはネットワークのコンセンサス層と実行層の両方のアップグレードを組み合わせています。このアップグレードには効率性を向上させ、取引コストを削減するための12のイーサリアム改善提案が含まれています。PeerDASまたはEIP-7594は、バリデーターが小さなサンプリングによりデータの可用性を検証することを可能にします[...] 記事「Fusakaアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
NODE
NODE$0,06724-15,21%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない

BTCが急落、アルトコインは混乱に備える