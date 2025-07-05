One-click cloud mining? RICH Miner brings mining to all

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/05 02:23
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0,4529-1,43%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,13857+2,46%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00003093-7,25%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,004222-0,47%
RWAX
APP$0,001887-3,72%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

RICH Miner launches smart cloud mining app with zero setup, letting anyone earn crypto daily with one-click activation.

As cryptocurrency gradually becomes popular, more and more users hope to enjoy the “automatic money-making” bonus brought by digital assets without understanding the code, buying mining machines, or watching the market.

RICH Miner seized this trend and launched an intelligent cloud mining app that completely changed the threshold of traditional mining, bringing a new mining method of “zero equipment, zero maintenance, and zero operation”. It really did it – one-click start, everyone participates, and the world makes money every day!

One-click cloud mining? RICH Miner brings mining to all - 1

Start passive income with a mobile phone

Just download the RICH Miner intelligent cloud mining app on a mobile phone, register an account, and get a $15 computing power reward. Users only need to connect to the internet with their mobile phones to automatically start the daily income process without any hardware investment.

Supported currencies cover mainstream assets: BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, DOGE, SOL, USDC, etc. The platform provides flexible computing power contracts, and users can freely choose according to their budget and income period.

Core advantages: Why are users all over the world using it?

  • Free registration and free computing power: new users can get mining experience gold after registration.
  • Extremely simple operation, one-click start: no technical foundation required, friendly interface.
  • Daily income is automatically credited: no need to wait, stable daily settlement.
  • Multi-currency support: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and other mainstream currencies can participate.
  • Full control of the mobile terminal: check income, manage contracts, and withdraw coins in seconds at any time.
  • Green and low-carbon, intelligent scheduling: multiple hosting mines around the world, environmentally friendly and energy-saving mining.

User feedback: real experience of global participants

Millions of users from more than 120 countries around the world have achieved a breakthrough in passive income through RICH Miner. Many users have reported that they never thought that they could make hundreds or even thousands of dollars a day just by relying on a mobile phone. For long-term holders, assets are no longer idle, and they are increasing in value every day.

Start light mining in just three steps:

Step 1: Download the RICH Miner official app.

Go to the RICH Miner official website or download and install the mobile application through the app.

Step 2: Quickly register an account

Register a new account. Successful registration will give you a $15 computing power reward, which is suitable for novices to try mining.

Step 3: Select a contract and start with one click. Go to the cloud computing power contract page and select a suitable mining plan according to the budget.

One-click cloud mining? RICH Miner brings mining to all - 2

Mining income is automatically credited to the account and can be withdrawn at any time:

After mining starts, the system automatically settles the income every day and credits it to the RICH Miner account balance. After reaching the minimum withdrawal threshold of $100, users can withdraw coins to their personal wallet.

One-click cloud mining? RICH Miner brings mining to all - 3

Conclusion: The era of the mining machine starts today

RICH Miner is redefining the way to participate in cryptocurrency mining. Mining is no longer exclusive to geeks, nor does it rely on expensive equipment and high electricity bills. Now, with a mobile phone and an account, someone can easily earn a daily income in any corner of the world.

Join RICH Miner to make digital assets move and make money every day!

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

XRPが「デジタルシルバー」と呼ばれる中、投資家たちは特に銀が新ATHに達する中で、このトークンが貴金属のパフォーマンスを反映できるかどうか疑問を抱いています。最近、銀の1オンスあたりの価格が史上初めて50ドルを超え、この貴金属にとって大きな節目となりました。ウェブサイトを訪問
リップルコイン
XRP$2,8047-3,87%
Nowchain
NOW$0,0042-0,94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01215-5,44%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
Share
ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

分散型の非カストディアル取引プラットフォームであるShapeShiftは、シールドトランザクションを直接ユーザーに提供するためにZcashと提携しています。ShapeShiftのプライバシー重視のブロックチェーンネットワークとの統合は、取引プラットフォームが小さなグループに加わる重要な動きです...
Major
MAJOR$0,11919-2,58%
Movement
MOVE$0,1083-4,24%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
Share
フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

TLDR Fusakaアップグレードは11月下旬または12月初旬にイーサリアムで開始される見込みです。Fusakaはネットワークのコンセンサス層と実行層の両方のアップグレードを組み合わせています。このアップグレードには効率性を向上させ、取引コストを削減するための12のイーサリアム改善提案が含まれています。PeerDASまたはEIP-7594は、バリデーターが小さなサンプリングによりデータの可用性を検証することを可能にします[...] 記事「Fusakaアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
NODE
NODE$0,06724-15,21%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない

BTCが急落、アルトコインは混乱に備える