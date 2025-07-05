Trump’s crypto project WLFI faces its first real decentralization stress test

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/05 01:50
RealLink
REAL$0.08136-3.38%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.5-2.38%
READY
READY$0.05246-0.41%

A governance vote to make WLFI tokens tradable is underway and will reveal whether the project is truly community-driven. But the bigger question is whether early backers are ready to cash in, or hold tight, as the team’s holdings remain frozen.

On July 4, the team behind Trump-linked World Liberty Financial launched a pivotal governance vote, proposing to unlock tradability for its WLFI token.

If passed, early supporters who bought tokens in WLFI’s closed-door funding rounds will see their holdings unlocked for the first time, while the team, founders, and advisors remain bound by longer lockups, a move framed as a test of the project’s commitment to decentralization.

The proposal outlines a phased transition to open-market participation, beginning with token transferability and a limited distribution. A second vote will later determine if and when the remainder of early supporter allocations can be released.

At face value, the first vote represents a routine governance milestone for a DeFi project. But in practice, it probes the fragile balance between ideology, liquidity, and control that defines WLFI’s unique place in the crypto ecosystem.

Why this vote matters now and what’s really at stake

The World Liberty Financial team cites “strong demand” from community members and ecosystem partners as the key driver behind the timing of the WLFI token tradability proposal.

After a year of product development and brand-building, the protocol claims the foundation is stable enough to open the gates. The WLFI team calls this a “defining moment,” and in some ways, it is. If passed, the vote would mark a transition from a controlled, non-transferable token model to one where WLFI can circulate freely via peer-to-peer exchanges or secondary markets.

Yet the timing is conspicuous. The vote comes just a week after Aqua 1’s $100 million token purchase, which granted the UAE fund significant governance influence. The WLFI team has not disclosed how many tokens Aqua 1 controls relative to total supply, but the optics are hard to ignore. A freshly onboarded institutional player now holds outsized voting power in what is being framed as a grassroots governance milestone.

Regardless of the outcome, the vote is a revealing moment for World Liberty Financial, which is under scrutiny to prove its ecosystem can balance open participation with sustainable growth.

Proponents argue that enabling trading will fuel broader adoption and governance engagement. Skeptics, however, warn that early backers—many of whom bought in at lower valuations, could trigger a sell-off, testing the token’s resilience before institutional players like Aqua 1 fully deploy their capital.

The outcome won’t just shape WLFI’s liquidity; it will signal whether a project with political ties can withstand the pressures of true decentralization.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

XRPが「デジタルシルバー」と呼ばれる中、投資家たちは特に銀が新ATHに達する中で、このトークンが貴金属のパフォーマンスを反映できるかどうか疑問を抱いています。最近、銀の1オンスあたりの価格が史上初めて50ドルを超え、この貴金属にとって大きな節目となりました。ウェブサイトを訪問
リップルコイン
XRP$2.8047-3.87%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0042-0.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-5.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
Share
ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

分散型の非カストディアル取引プラットフォームであるShapeShiftは、シールドトランザクションを直接ユーザーに提供するためにZcashと提携しています。ShapeShiftのプライバシー重視のブロックチェーンネットワークとの統合は、取引プラットフォームが小さなグループに加わる重要な動きです...
Major
MAJOR$0.11919-2.58%
Movement
MOVE$0.1083-4.24%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
Share
フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

TLDR Fusakaアップグレードは11月下旬または12月初旬にイーサリアムで開始される見込みです。Fusakaはネットワークのコンセンサス層と実行層の両方のアップグレードを組み合わせています。このアップグレードには効率性を向上させ、取引コストを削減するための12のイーサリアム改善提案が含まれています。PeerDASまたはEIP-7594は、バリデーターが小さなサンプリングによりデータの可用性を検証することを可能にします[...] 記事「Fusakaアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
NODE
NODE$0.06724-15.21%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない

BTCが急落、アルトコインは混乱に備える