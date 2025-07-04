The WLFI token transfer proposal has been released. If approved, it will start unlocking some tokens for early supporters.

PANews reported on July 4 that the Trump family crypto project World Liberty Financial has formally proposed a transferable WLFI token proposal to solicit community opinion. Regarding early supporter unlocking, part of the WLFI supply has been sold to early supporters, and a portion of these tokens will be eligible to unlock when transferability is launched; the remaining tokens will be subject to a second vote by the community to determine the unlocking and release schedule; founder, team and advisor tokens will not be unlocked initially and will be subject to a longer unlocking schedule than early supporters; the timing of the unlocking and any eligibility requirements will be determined later.

If the proposal is approved, execute and achieve transferability, initiate distribution to eligible early backers, start community governance through a second vote on remaining unlocks, and continue ecosystem expansion and partner integration.