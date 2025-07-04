Ondo Finance to Acquire SEC-Regulated Broker Oasis Pro

By: PANews
2025/07/04 21:02
PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, the tokenization platform Ondo Finance announced that it will acquire Oasis Pro, a broker regulated by the US SEC. After the transaction is completed, it will obtain US securities broker, alternative trading system (ATS) and transfer agent qualifications. The acquisition aims to pave the way for the launch of tokenized stocks, and it is expected to open services to non-US investors through its Global Markets platform in the coming months. As an early compliance platform established in 2019, Oasis Pro was one of the first US companies approved to use fiat currency and stablecoins to settle digital securities. The ATS license that Ondo plans to obtain through the acquisition will enable it to operate a digital securities trading system. The transaction is still subject to regulatory approval, and Oasis Pro CEO Pat LaVecchia will join the Ondo team thereafter.

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

XRPが「デジタルシルバー」と呼ばれる中、投資家たちは特に銀が新ATHに達する中で、このトークンが貴金属のパフォーマンスを反映できるかどうか疑問を抱いています。最近、銀の1オンスあたりの価格が史上初めて50ドルを超え、この貴金属にとって大きな節目となりました。ウェブサイトを訪問
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

分散型の非カストディアル取引プラットフォームであるShapeShiftは、シールドトランザクションを直接ユーザーに提供するためにZcashと提携しています。ShapeShiftのプライバシー重視のブロックチェーンネットワークとの統合は、取引プラットフォームが小さなグループに加わる重要な動きです...
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

TLDR Fusakaアップグレードは11月下旬または12月初旬にイーサリアムで開始される見込みです。Fusakaはネットワークのコンセンサス層と実行層の両方のアップグレードを組み合わせています。このアップグレードには効率性を向上させ、取引コストを削減するための12のイーサリアム改善提案が含まれています。PeerDASまたはEIP-7594は、バリデーターが小さなサンプリングによりデータの可用性を検証することを可能にします[...] 記事「Fusakaアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
