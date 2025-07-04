Today, the fourth address containing 10,000 BTC was activated after 14.2 years of dormancy By: PANews 2025/07/04 21:15

BTC $120,795.31 -2.61%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert, another Bitcoin address that has been dormant for 14.2 years has just been activated. The address contains 10,000 #Bitcoins (worth $1,087,349,293), and in 2011, these Bitcoins were only worth $34,016. It is reported that this is the fourth Bitcoin address that has been dormant for more than 14 years to be activated today.