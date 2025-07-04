UpTop and Bitring officially join BNB Hack sponsorship lineup to support AI and DeFi innovation

PANews reported on July 4 that according to official news, BNB Chain announced that it welcomes DeFi protocol UpTop and AI health technology platform Bitring to become the new round of official sponsors of BNB Hack hackathon. This joining not only brings two new bounty challenges to developers, but also further expands BNB Hack's technical exploration in cutting-edge fields such as AI, DeSoc, DeSci and DePIN.

  • UpTop is a decentralized liquidity protocol built on BNB Chain. It lowers the threshold for DeFi users through one-click BNB unilateral staking and IL protection mechanism. UpTop launched a $8,000 bounty challenge to encourage developers to expand contracts and innovate governance mechanisms around the next generation of liquidity pools.
  • Bitring is a wearable health platform that combines AI bio-monitoring, on-chain incentives, and smart contract insurance. Its core product is a 999 gold smart ring that provides 24-hour health data analysis and on-chain protection. This time, Bitring has set up 10 Genesis smart rings (each worth $1,199) as development rewards to encourage the construction of AI modules that can identify diet and nutritional analysis.

Since the launch of the event, BNB Hack has attracted hundreds of teams from around the world to submit projects, including Tokrio, Stitch AI, PlayAI, BINK AI and many other early-stage projects that have been launched or received investment. 37 projects are currently still receiving support from ecosystem mentors and have the opportunity to win subsequent awards.

BNB Chain also thanks long-term partners including APRO, Solidus AI Tech, ASI Alliance, Netmind, USDX and Unibase for their continued support for open innovation.

