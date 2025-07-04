Analysis: Bitcoin could reach $120K in July amid BTC market maturity

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 19:20
ビットコイン
BTC$120,767.52-2.54%
Movement
MOVE$0.1082-4.07%
SOON
SOON$0.8643-0.38%

Bitcoin is showing signs of strength heading into July, with low volatility, steady demand, and historical trends suggesting the price could soon make a sharp move higher.

A July 4 report from Matrixport suggests that if seasonal trends continue and capital flows stay consistent, Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $120,000 this month. According to the report, realized price swings have now reached multi-year lows, indicating a significant decline in volatility. The market may be maturing as the one-week implied volatility is in the 30s, which is calm by Bitcoin’s standards.

Institutions are taking notice of this decreased volatility. When price movements are predictable, many large investors who were previously cautious due to risk controls are more likely to participate.

Since April, almost $14 billion has poured into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which is about $4 billion more than the price action alone would imply. Matrixport analysts say this suggests strong long-term demand rather than short-term trading.

However, not everything is working in Bitcoin’s favor. Crypto market inflows are generally slowing down. Inflows are expected to be around $291 billion in 2025 at the current rate, which is significantly less than the $377 billion in 2024. With a multiplier effect of 2x to 2.5x for every dollar invested, it now takes more capital to push prices much higher than in past cycles.

Wall Street is involved as well. Equities are still a common way for institutions to get exposure to the cryptocurrency market, and more than $100 billion in IPOs related to the cryptocurrency space are anticipated. With this kind of activity, Wall Street has a clear incentive to maintain the momentum, and may boost the market during slow periods.

July has historically been a profitable month for Bitcoin. With an average return of roughly 9%, it has closed positive in seven of the previous ten years. In the upcoming weeks, Bitcoin may test the $116,000–$120,000 range if that pattern holds true, especially with improved sentiment in equity markets and a more supportive Fed backdrop.

But to break through that ceiling, a fresh surge of inflows might be required. Without fresh capital, particularly from retail or new institutions, the rally could fade into another round of sideways trading.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

XRPが「デジタルシルバー」と呼ばれる中、投資家たちは特に銀が新ATHに達する中で、このトークンが貴金属のパフォーマンスを反映できるかどうか疑問を抱いています。最近、銀の1オンスあたりの価格が史上初めて50ドルを超え、この貴金属にとって大きな節目となりました。ウェブサイトを訪問
リップルコイン
XRP$2.8027-3.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0042-1.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-4.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
Share
ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

分散型の非カストディアル取引プラットフォームであるShapeShiftは、シールドトランザクションを直接ユーザーに提供するためにZcashと提携しています。ShapeShiftのプライバシー重視のブロックチェーンネットワークとの統合は、取引プラットフォームが小さなグループに加わる重要な動きです...
Major
MAJOR$0.11889-2.86%
Movement
MOVE$0.1085-3.72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
Share
フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

TLDR Fusakaアップグレードは11月下旬または12月初旬にイーサリアムで開始される見込みです。Fusakaはネットワークのコンセンサス層と実行層の両方のアップグレードを組み合わせています。このアップグレードには効率性を向上させ、取引コストを削減するための12のイーサリアム改善提案が含まれています。PeerDASまたはEIP-7594は、バリデーターが小さなサンプリングによりデータの可用性を検証することを可能にします[...] 記事「Fusakaアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
NODE
NODE$0.06695-15.81%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない

FRBのジョン・ウィリアムズ、今年のさらなる利下げを支持