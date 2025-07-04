Hainan Huatie: has completed the digitalization of nearly 26 billion yuan of assets and signed a strategic cooperation agreement with RWA Research Institute

By: PANews
2025/07/04 18:07
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cailianshe, Hainan Huatie (603300.SH) announced that the company has cooperated with Ant Chain since 2022 to upload equipment operation data to the blockchain by implanting MaaS trusted modules in the T-box of the aerial work platform, so as to achieve "source trust" of data. At present, the digitalization of nearly 26 billion yuan of assets has been completed, which has met the prerequisite for RWA financing to complete the chain. In addition, at the RWA Industry Conference, the company and RWA Research Institute, one of the organizers of the conference, signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The two parties will cooperate in three core directions: asset chain value revaluation, industry standard formulation, and global circulation practice.

