Publicly listed Hilbert Group launches comprehensive crypto fund strategy with Bitcoin as primary reserve asset By: PANews 2025/07/04 17:26

B $0,25313 +4,22% AB $0,008335 -0,38% FUND $0,0197 +48,12%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Accessnewswire, digital asset investment company Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) announced the launch of a comprehensive crypto fund strategy with Bitcoin as the main reserve asset. The treasury strategy will be overseen by a dedicated treasury committee, with Chief Investment Officer Russell Thompson as chairman of the committee. Hilbert is currently evaluating multiple competitive financing options from institutional partners that are designed to provide strong capital allocation capabilities for investors at different stages.