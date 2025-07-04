U.S. House declares July 14 ‘Crypto Week’ in advance landmark digital asset legislation

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 15:42
Union
U$0.003233-54.23%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.006756-8.50%

The U.S. House has announced July 14 will mark the beginning of a “Crypto Week” to advance key legislation on digital assets.

The U.S. House of Representatives has officially designated the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week,” during which lawmakers will vote on three major pieces of digital asset legislation: the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate’s GENIUS Act.

Led by Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill and Agriculture Committee Chairman GT Thompson, the initiative aims to establish a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, regulate dollar-backed stablecoins, and block the creation of U.S. central bank digital currencies.

“These pieces of legislation further the President’s pro-growth and pro-business agenda, and provide a clear regulatory framework for digital assets,” commented Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Each of the three bills heading to the House floor during “Crypto Week” targets a distinct aspect of digital asset regulation.

The CLARITY Act proposes a comprehensive framework to define the regulatory boundaries between securities and commodities in the digital asset space. This would give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission clearer jurisdiction, ending years of ambiguity that have hampered innovation. After being reported out of both the Financial Services Committee (32-19) and the Agriculture Committee (47-6), the CLARITY Act is now scheduled for full House consideration.

The GENIUS Act, which passed the Senate in mid-June, focuses on establishing a clear regulatory framework for dollar-backed payment stablecoins. It sets standards for issuance, reserves, and oversight to ensure stability and consumer protection, while encouraging innovation in U.S.-based stablecoin markets.

The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act seeks to prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a U.S. central bank digital currency. The bill argues that a CBDC, if controlled directly by the Fed, could infringe on Americans’ financial privacy and be weaponized for government surveillance. This bill passed the Financial Services Committee by a narrower margin (27-22), signaling more partisan debate but strong support within Republican leadership. If enacted, it would make the U.S. the first major economy to legislate a prohibition on a CBDC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

XRPが「デジタルシルバー」と呼ばれる中、投資家たちは特に銀が新ATHに達する中で、このトークンが貴金属のパフォーマンスを反映できるかどうか疑問を抱いています。最近、銀の1オンスあたりの価格が史上初めて50ドルを超え、この貴金属にとって大きな節目となりました。ウェブサイトを訪問
リップルコイン
XRP$2.8027-3.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0042-1.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-4.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
Share
ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

分散型の非カストディアル取引プラットフォームであるShapeShiftは、シールドトランザクションを直接ユーザーに提供するためにZcashと提携しています。ShapeShiftのプライバシー重視のブロックチェーンネットワークとの統合は、取引プラットフォームが小さなグループに加わる重要な動きです...
Major
MAJOR$0.11889-2.86%
Movement
MOVE$0.1085-3.72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
Share
フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

TLDR Fusakaアップグレードは11月下旬または12月初旬にイーサリアムで開始される見込みです。Fusakaはネットワークのコンセンサス層と実行層の両方のアップグレードを組み合わせています。このアップグレードには効率性を向上させ、取引コストを削減するための12のイーサリアム改善提案が含まれています。PeerDASまたはEIP-7594は、バリデーターが小さなサンプリングによりデータの可用性を検証することを可能にします[...] 記事「Fusakaアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
NODE
NODE$0.06695-15.81%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない

FRBのジョン・ウィリアムズ、今年のさらなる利下げを支持