HSBC Orion to launch MENA’s first digitally native bond with ADX and FAB

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 14:33
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1567-1.50%
AdEx
ADX$0.106+0.47%

HSBC has teamed up with ADX and FAB to introduce the MENA region’s first digitally native bond on blockchain, adding to HSBC’s growing portfolio of digital bond issuances on its Orion platform.

HSBC has partnered with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and First Abu Dhabi Bank to launch the MENA region’s first digitally native bond using distributed ledger technology. As reported by Middle East Economy, ADX has already commenced the pricing process for the product.

Issued by FAB, the bond will be launched through HSBC’s Orion platform — a blockchain-based digital asset infrastructure. Orion is operated via the Central Moneymarkets Unit in Hong Kong and also runs in Luxembourg, but this issuance will use the Hong Kong platform due to its integration with Euroclear and Clearstream, allowing seamless access for global investors.

The current collaboration with ADX and FAB marks Orion’s first entry into the Middle East. However, it’s not the first digital bond launched through the platform. Orion has previously supported the launch of a digital treasury note from Luxembourg as well as a €100 million digital bond issued by the European Investment Bank, settled via a wholesale central bank digital currency.

In addition, Orion supported HKMA’s groundbreaking multi-currency green bond issuance in February last year, where the Hong Kong government issued a HKD 6 billion‑equivalent digital bond across HKD, CNH, USD, and EUR. This issuance, settled using atomic delivery‑versus‑payment, cut settlement times from T+5 to T+1 and opened access to over 50 global investors.

Apart from bonds, the platform has also been used to launch tokenized gold for retail investors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

XRPが「デジタルシルバー」と呼ばれる中、投資家たちは特に銀が新ATHに達する中で、このトークンが貴金属のパフォーマンスを反映できるかどうか疑問を抱いています。最近、銀の1オンスあたりの価格が史上初めて50ドルを超え、この貴金属にとって大きな節目となりました。ウェブサイトを訪問
リップルコイン
XRP$2.8027-3.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0042-1.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-4.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
Share
ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

分散型の非カストディアル取引プラットフォームであるShapeShiftは、シールドトランザクションを直接ユーザーに提供するためにZcashと提携しています。ShapeShiftのプライバシー重視のブロックチェーンネットワークとの統合は、取引プラットフォームが小さなグループに加わる重要な動きです...
Major
MAJOR$0.11889-2.86%
Movement
MOVE$0.1085-3.72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
Share
フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

TLDR Fusakaアップグレードは11月下旬または12月初旬にイーサリアムで開始される見込みです。Fusakaはネットワークのコンセンサス層と実行層の両方のアップグレードを組み合わせています。このアップグレードには効率性を向上させ、取引コストを削減するための12のイーサリアム改善提案が含まれています。PeerDASまたはEIP-7594は、バリデーターが小さなサンプリングによりデータの可用性を検証することを可能にします[...] 記事「Fusakaアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
NODE
NODE$0.06695-15.81%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない

FRBのジョン・ウィリアムズ、今年のさらなる利下げを支持