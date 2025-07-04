1 Billion KRW Korean Social Club ‘May Exclude People Who Made Money from Crypto’

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/04 07:30
Threshold
T$0.01515-0.91%
Union
U$0.003233-54.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.5-2.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03408+61.90%
MAY
MAY$0.03746-2.26%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01649-7.61%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00987-0.94%

An exclusive new South Korean social club that caters to the super-rich and commands a KRW 1 billion ($734,290) annual membership fee could exclude people who made their fortunes from trading crypto, a report has claimed.

A reporter from the South Korean newspaper Kookmin Ilbo visited the club, named DYAD Cheongdam, and wrote:

Korean Social Club: Successful Crypto Traders Not Welcome?

The reporter added that individuals who might “damage the club’s image” would “not be accepted.” The club will officially open in summer 2026. It is located in Cheongdam, one of the most affluent districts in Seoul.

A store in Cheongdam, one of the most affluent districts in South Korea.A store in Cheongdam, one of the most affluent districts in South Korea. (Source: K Streets Tour)

Per its website, DYAD is South Korea’s “first high-end members’ club.” The club says it will provide guests a combination of “business and leisure.”

And it says that it is a place for members to share their “vision and taste with a small group of attractive people.”

Would-be members must be aged between 19 and 60. The club will only grant membership to people who provide letters of recommendation from two existing members.

DYAD openly claims to have styled itself after famous private members’ clubs in major overseas cities.

It says that some ot its key influences include the Core Club in New York and London’s Soho House.

A world map of exclusive private members’ clubs.Source: dyad-cheongdam.com

Startup CEOs and Businesspeople ‘Want to Join’ Exclusive Seoul Club

The club’s facilities include a range of high-tech fitness, meditation, and longevity programs. It also boasts business meeting rooms and a “biohacking lab.”

The Kookmin Ilbo reporter said they visited a “super-luxurious kitchen that featured a sink and storage cabinet that costs 100 million won ($73,049) per unit.”

The reporter explained that “over 100 people have already joined” the club ahead of its opening. In addition to the 1 billion KRW membership fee, members will also have to pay for a range of other costs, the newspaper added.

Park Ae-jung, the head of DYAD’s marketing and public relations department, said:

The newspaper explained that the club wants to become the “Casa Cipriani of South Korea.” Casa Cipriani is a social club in New York. Its present and past members reportedly include the likes of Drew Barrymore, John Legend, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor Swift.

However, Kookmin Ilbo noted, Casa Cipriani’s annual membership fee is close to $5,000, considerably lower than DYAD’s price.

A survey published last month by the financial group KEB Hana found that over half of South Koreans have experience trading crypto.

Almost a third of crypto traders are currently holding onto their coins in the hope of making bigger profits in the future, the researchers found.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

XRPが「デジタルシルバー」と呼ばれる中、投資家たちは特に銀が新ATHに達する中で、このトークンが貴金属のパフォーマンスを反映できるかどうか疑問を抱いています。最近、銀の1オンスあたりの価格が史上初めて50ドルを超え、この貴金属にとって大きな節目となりました。ウェブサイトを訪問
リップルコイン
XRP$2.8027-3.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0042-1.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-4.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
Share
ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

分散型の非カストディアル取引プラットフォームであるShapeShiftは、シールドトランザクションを直接ユーザーに提供するためにZcashと提携しています。ShapeShiftのプライバシー重視のブロックチェーンネットワークとの統合は、取引プラットフォームが小さなグループに加わる重要な動きです...
Major
MAJOR$0.11889-2.86%
Movement
MOVE$0.1085-3.72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
Share
フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

TLDR Fusakaアップグレードは11月下旬または12月初旬にイーサリアムで開始される見込みです。Fusakaはネットワークのコンセンサス層と実行層の両方のアップグレードを組み合わせています。このアップグレードには効率性を向上させ、取引コストを削減するための12のイーサリアム改善提案が含まれています。PeerDASまたはEIP-7594は、バリデーターが小さなサンプリングによりデータの可用性を検証することを可能にします[...] 記事「Fusakaアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
NODE
NODE$0.06695-15.81%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない

FRBのジョン・ウィリアムズ、今年のさらなる利下げを支持