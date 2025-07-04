Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $149 million yesterday, and Grayscale ETHE alone had a net outflow of $5.3548 million

By: PANews
2025/07/04 11:57
LayerNet
NET$0.00007867-0.48%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$149 million yesterday (July 3, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$85.3849 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.616 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$64.6466 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.739 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a daily net outflow of US$5.3548 million. The current historical total net outflow of ETHE has reached US$4.30 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$10.826 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.398 billion.

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $149 million yesterday, and Grayscale ETHE alone had a net outflow of $5.3548 million

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $149 million yesterday, and Grayscale ETHE alone had a net outflow of $5.3548 million

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

XRPが「デジタルシルバー」と呼ばれる中、投資家たちは特に銀が新ATHに達する中で、このトークンが貴金属のパフォーマンスを反映できるかどうか疑問を抱いています。最近、銀の1オンスあたりの価格が史上初めて50ドルを超え、この貴金属にとって大きな節目となりました。ウェブサイトを訪問
リップルコイン
XRP$2.8027-3.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0042-1.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-4.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
Share
ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

分散型の非カストディアル取引プラットフォームであるShapeShiftは、シールドトランザクションを直接ユーザーに提供するためにZcashと提携しています。ShapeShiftのプライバシー重視のブロックチェーンネットワークとの統合は、取引プラットフォームが小さなグループに加わる重要な動きです...
Major
MAJOR$0.11889-2.86%
Movement
MOVE$0.1085-3.72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
Share
フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

TLDR Fusakaアップグレードは11月下旬または12月初旬にイーサリアムで開始される見込みです。Fusakaはネットワークのコンセンサス層と実行層の両方のアップグレードを組み合わせています。このアップグレードには効率性を向上させ、取引コストを削減するための12のイーサリアム改善提案が含まれています。PeerDASまたはEIP-7594は、バリデーターが小さなサンプリングによりデータの可用性を検証することを可能にします[...] 記事「Fusakaアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
NODE
NODE$0.06695-15.81%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない

FRBのジョン・ウィリアムズ、今年のさらなる利下げを支持