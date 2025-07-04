Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.4) By: PANews 2025/07/04 10:43

FUN $0.008691 +1.97% AI $0.1208 -8.96% LETSBONK $0.02382 -4.22% MEME $0.002371 -7.12% MEMES $0.00005318 -0.96%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/4 Update:

Letsbonk.Fun's trading volume in the last 24 hours exceeds that of pump.fun

BONK tokens $UESLESS $Hosico $IKUN continue to gain popularity. Will the "Beautiful Bill" be passed soon? ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!