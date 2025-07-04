U.S. House Financial Services Committee: July 14th is "Crypto Week" and will review multiple crypto bills By: PANews 2025/07/04 08:58

PANews reported on July 4 that the U.S. House Financial Services Committee Financial Services GOP posted on the X platform that its chairman French Hill, Agriculture Committee Chairman GT Thompson and the House Republican leadership announced that the week of July 14 will be "Crypto Week", when the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act and the GENIUS Act will be reviewed.