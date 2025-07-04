PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops

By: Incrypted
2025/07/04 08:52
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

PrismaX is a project that develops generative AI for robotics by training it to see and interact with the real world. Instead of textual data, they are creating multimodal datasets to bring AI and robots closer to mass adoption.

The project has raised $11 million from a16z CSX, Volt Capital, Blockchain Builders Fund and others.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.

  1. Go to the site, connect your wallet and get points:
Getting points. Data: app.prismax.ai
  1. If you wish, you can buy a robot and get three times more points for it:
Buy a robot. Data: app.prismax.ai
  1. Become active in Discord to get roles in the future.

The project is at an early stage and there is not much activity yet. But now is a good time to start interacting to get an advantage over those who will join later.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks so that you don’t miss important updates.

Highlights:

  • early engagement with the project;
  • being active on Discord.

If you have any questions when going through the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

