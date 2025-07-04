Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

PANews reported on July 4 that Coinbase tweeted that the system upgrade time has been adjusted to 22:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, 2025, and is expected to last for 3 hours. During the upgrade, Simple and Advanced Trade, deposit and withdrawal functions, inter-platform transfers, and Coinbase Card will be suspended, and transfer-in transactions may be delayed.
According to previous news , Coinbase will conduct a system upgrade for about 3 hours on July 19, during which some services will be affected.
