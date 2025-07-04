Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm: Trial is expected to begin on July 14 in the Southern District Court of New York By: PANews 2025/07/04 08:26

PANews reported on July 4 that Roman Storm, co-founder and developer of Tornado Cash, said in an interview published by Crypto In America that his U.S. criminal trial is expected to begin on July 14 in the District Court for the Southern District of New York. Storm said his legal team intends to respond to allegations that he personally profited illegally during his tenure at Tornado Cash at the trial. However, he refused to say whether he would testify in court to defend himself against charges of money laundering, conspiracy to operate an unlicensed remittance agency, and conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions.