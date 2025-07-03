In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 359 million US dollars, mainly long orders By: PANews 2025/07/03 23:30

PANews reported on July 3 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $359 million, of which $276 million was for long orders and $82.1976 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $115 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $114 million.