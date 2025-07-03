Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,226 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 16,509 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/03 22:20

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,226 BTC (about $245.34 million) today, of which Fidelity had an inflow of 1,680 BTC (about $185.1 million), and currently holds 201,349 BTC (about $2.219 billion). On the same day, 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 16,509 ETH (about $43.34 million); iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 4,539 ETH (about $119.1 million), and currently holds 1,773,112 ETH (about $4.65 billion).