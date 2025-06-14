Tony G Co-Investment Buys 10,000 Hyperliquid Tokens to Strengthen DeFi Strategy

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings has made its first direct investment in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, purchasing over 10,000 HYPE tokens to bolster its DeFi-focused digital asset strategy.

$438,000 HyperLiquid Token Purchase Expands Tony G Co-Investment DeFi Portfolio

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) has announced its initial investment into the Hyperliquid ecosystem with the acquisition of 10,387 HYPE tokens, valued at approximately US$438,828.

According to the announcement, this move marks the company’s first direct exposure to Hyperliquid, signaling a strategic expansion of its presence in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

The tokens were purchased at an average price of US$42.24 each, reinforcing the company’s commitment to diversifying its digital asset holdings and capturing growth opportunities within emerging blockchain networks.

“This acquisition reflects our strategic commitment to supporting digital infrastructure that is driving the next wave of innovation. Hyperliquid represents one of the most exciting developments in decentralized trading infrastructure, and we are proud to be one of the first public companies to invest in the Hyperliquid ecosystem,” said Matt Zahab, CEO of Tony G Co-Investment Holdings.

The transaction was executed through Wonderfi Technologies Inc., a leading Canadian digital asset platform and regulated marketplace operator. This partnership underscores the growing role of regulated exchanges in facilitating institutional and corporate entry into decentralized ecosystems.

