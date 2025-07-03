Analysts: The Fed may not cut interest rates in July and September

By: PANews
2025/07/03 20:45
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, analyst Joseph Richter said that the market may react to the decline in unemployment, but this is only part of the overall situation. However, considering that the U-3 unemployment rate is crucial to the Fed's response function, its decline may make the July or even September rate cuts off the table. This is consistent with our view on the fourth quarter trend.

水曜日、ConsenSysが開発した主要な暗号通貨ウォレットであるメタマスクが、重要な新機能を発表しました。このウォレットは、Hyperliquid（HYPE）との統合を通じて無期限先物（Perps）をサポートするようになります。また、新しいメタマスク報酬プログラムも10月末までに開始される予定です。水曜日のプレスリリースによると、メタマスクは最初のウォレットにもなる予定です[...]
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 19:00
リップルがバーレーン王国初のブロックチェーン決済プロバイダーになるという記事がCoinpedia Fintechニュースに最初に掲載されました。リップルは、同国の主要なフィンテックインキュベーターであるバーレーン・フィンテック・ベイ（BFB）との新たなパートナーシップを通じて、バーレーン王国に進出しました。この動きは、今年初めにドバイの金融規制当局からライセンスを取得した後、中東全域でのプレゼンスを構築するリップルの次のステップとなります。このパートナーシップは、バーレーンのブロックチェーンエコシステムの発展を支援します。リップル…
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:07
世界最大の資産運用会社BlackRockは、現物ビットコイン上場投資信託（ETF）IBITで新たなマイルストーンに到達しました。BlackRockのビットコインETFが80万BTCの閾値を超える：価値は970億ドルを突破 同社のファンドは、80万BTC（約970億ドル）を超え、運用資産額（AUM）で歴史的なレベルに達しました。IBITは、2024年1月に取引を開始して以来[...] 出典：Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:09
