YZi Labs discloses its participation in Digital Asset’s $135 million funding round By: PANews 2025/07/03 20:10

PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, YZi Labs disclosed that it participated in Digital Asset's US$135 million Series E financing, indicating that it supports institutions to adopt compliant blockchain infrastructure. Earlier in June, it was reported that Digital Asset, the developer of the privacy blockchain Canton Network, completed a $135 million financing round , led by DRW Venture Capital and Tradeweb Markets. Participating institutions included BNP Paribas, Circle Ventures, Citadel Securities, DTCC, Virtu Financial, Paxos and other well-known companies in traditional finance and encryption fields.