North Korean hackers target macOS in latest malware campaign targeting crypto firms

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 16:35
Multichain
MULTI$0.04753-0.39%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%

North Korean cybercriminals have been targeting crypto firms using a new strain of malware that exploits Apple devices in a multi-stage attack.

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Sentinel Labs have issued a warning about the campaign, which leverages social engineering and advanced persistence techniques to compromise macOS systems.

The malware, dubbed “NimDoor,” is written in the lesser-known Nim programming language and is capable of evading traditional antivirus tools.

According to Sentinel Labs, the attackers initiate contact by impersonating trusted individuals on messaging platforms like Telegram. Victims, who in this case appear to be employees at blockchain or Web3 firms, are lured into fake Zoom meetings via phishing links and are instructed to install what appears to be a routine Zoom SDK update.

Once executed, the update script installs multiple stages of malware onto the victim’s Mac device. These include AppleScript-based beacons, Bash scripts for credential theft, and binaries compiled in Nim and C++ for persistence and remote command execution.

Binaries are standalone program files that carry out specific tasks within the malware chain. One binary, called CoreKitAgent, uses a signal-based persistence mechanism that runs when users try to close the malware, allowing it to stay active even after the system reboots.

Cryptocurrencies are a key target of the operation. The malware specifically seeks out browser-stored credentials and application data related to digital wallets.

The malware executes scripts designed to extract information from popular browsers like Chrome, Brave, Edge, and Firefox, as well as Apple’s Keychain password manager. Another component targets Telegram’s encrypted database and key files, potentially exposing wallet seed phrases and private keys exchanged over the messaging app.

North Korean hackers responsible

Sentinel Labs has attributed the campaign to a North Korea-aligned threat actor, continuing a pattern of crypto-focused cyberattacks by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. 

Hacking groups such as Lazarus have long targeted digital asset companies in efforts to bypass international sanctions and fund state operations. Previous operations have seen malware written in Go and Rust, but this campaign marks one of the first major deployments of Nim against macOS targets.

As previously reported by crypto.news, in late 2023, researchers observed another DPRK-linked campaign that deployed a Python-based malware known as Kandykorn. It was distributed through Discord servers disguised as a crypto arbitrage bot and primarily targeted blockchain engineers using macOS.

Sentinel Labs has warned that as threat actors increasingly adopt obscure programming languages and sophisticated techniques, traditional security assumptions around macOS are no longer valid.

Over the past months, several malware strains have targeted Apple users, including SparkKitty, which stole seed phrases via photo galleries on iOS, and a trojan that replaced wallet apps on macOS with a malicious version.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

XRPが「デジタルシルバー」と呼ばれる中、投資家たちは特に銀が新ATHに達する中で、このトークンが貴金属のパフォーマンスを反映できるかどうか疑問を抱いています。最近、銀の1オンスあたりの価格が史上初めて50ドルを超え、この貴金属にとって大きな節目となりました。ウェブサイトを訪問
リップルコイン
XRP$2.7963-3.88%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0042-0.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01211-4.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
Share
ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

分散型の非カストディアル取引プラットフォームであるShapeShiftは、シールドトランザクションを直接ユーザーに提供するためにZcashと提携しています。ShapeShiftのプライバシー重視のブロックチェーンネットワークとの統合は、取引プラットフォームが小さなグループに加わる重要な動きです...
Major
MAJOR$0.11777-3.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.108-3.82%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
Share
フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

TLDR Fusakaアップグレードは11月下旬または12月初旬にイーサリアムで開始される見込みです。Fusakaはネットワークのコンセンサス層と実行層の両方のアップグレードを組み合わせています。このアップグレードには効率性を向上させ、取引コストを削減するための12のイーサリアム改善提案が含まれています。PeerDASまたはEIP-7594は、バリデーターが小さなサンプリングによりデータの可用性を検証することを可能にします[...] 記事「Fusakaアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
NODE
NODE$0.06718-15.79%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

イーサリアムプライバシークラスターが47人の専門家を結集しブロックチェーンプライバシーの未来を確保

DOGEが0.31ドルに向けて急上昇、PEPEホルダーは撤退、しかしGENESIS Dayが近づくにつれ、すべての注目はBlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上のプレセールに集まる