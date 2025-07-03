Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally as crypto market rebounds

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/03 09:50
ビットコイン
BTC$120,496.45-2.61%
リップルコイン
XRP$2.7964-3.87%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.0000000112+0.17%
  • The cryptocurrency market experienced a 2% growth on Wednesday, resulting in $258 million in short liquidations over the past 24 hours.
  • Bitcoin rallied above $109,000 following the US trade deal with Vietnam and a rise in the M2 money supply.
  • Ethereum, XRP, and Solana rallied by 7%, 3%, and 4%, respectively, as the altcoin market recovered.

Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded to $109,000 on Wednesday as the US agreement with Vietnam and a rise in the global M2 money supply stirred a surge in its open interest (OI), which spiked to 689.78K BTC worth about $75 billion. The broader cryptocurrency market rallied alongside BTC, with top altcoins Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Solana (SOL) rising 7%, 3%, and 4%, respectively.

Bitcoin, crypto market rally on Vietnam trade deal and M2 money supply surge

The cryptocurrency market saw a rebound on Wednesday, rising 2% to reclaim its $3.5 trillion market capitalization.

The rally follows President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday, claiming that the US has secured a trade agreement with Vietnam that would ease certain tariffs previously imposed on Vietnamese exports.

As part of the deal, a 20% tariff will apply to Vietnamese imports into the US, while "transshipping" into the US will face a steeper 40% levy, according to Trump. He further noted that Vietnam will open its market to the US with zero tariffs on all American imports into the country. 

"In order words, they will 'OPEN THEIR MARKET TO THE UNITED STATES,' meaning that we will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO tariff," wrote President Trump in a Wednesday Truth Social post.

The development sparked a rise in Bitcoin, with the top cryptocurrency rallying 3% over the past 24 hours. The gains pushed BTC above $109,000 — just shy of its all-time high of $111,970 — driving its futures open interest (OI) from 651.66K BTC to 689.78K BTC, according to Coinglass data. Open interest is the total worth of outstanding contracts in a derivatives market.

BTC Open Interest. Source: Coinglass

Bitcoin's rise could also be attributed to the increase in the US M2 money supply, which rose 4.5% year-over-year in May to a high of $21.94 trillion, according to The Kobeissi Letter. The rally marks the US M2's 19th straight month of growth, surpassing the previous all-time high of $21.86 trillion set in March 2022.

The M2 is a measure of the money supply across the global economy, as tracked by central banks, including cash, checking deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit that are available for spending and investments.

Bitcoin tends to track changes in global and US M2 money supply with a lag of three to six months. The global M2 money supply currently lags behind Bitcoin by 3 months, suggesting the top crypto could extend its rally in the coming months.

BTC vs Global M2 Liquidity. Source: Zerohedge

Meanwhile, Bitcoin's push to $109,000 has sparked a rally among altcoins, as Ethereum, XRP, and Solana recorded gains of 7%, 3%, and 4%, respectively, in the past 24 hours. The broader altcoin market also witnessed sizable gains, with most coins in the top 100 seeing an uptick of over 7%.

The surge in the crypto market has triggered $320.6 million in liquidations, comprising $62.8 million in long liquidations and $258.5 million in short liquidations, over the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

XRPが「デジタルシルバー」と呼ばれる中、投資家たちは特に銀が新ATHに達する中で、このトークンが貴金属のパフォーマンスを反映できるかどうか疑問を抱いています。最近、銀の1オンスあたりの価格が史上初めて50ドルを超え、この貴金属にとって大きな節目となりました。ウェブサイトを訪問
リップルコイン
XRP$2.7963-3.88%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0042-0.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01211-4.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
Share
ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

分散型の非カストディアル取引プラットフォームであるShapeShiftは、シールドトランザクションを直接ユーザーに提供するためにZcashと提携しています。ShapeShiftのプライバシー重視のブロックチェーンネットワークとの統合は、取引プラットフォームが小さなグループに加わる重要な動きです...
Major
MAJOR$0.11777-3.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.108-3.82%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
Share
フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

TLDR Fusakaアップグレードは11月下旬または12月初旬にイーサリアムで開始される見込みです。Fusakaはネットワークのコンセンサス層と実行層の両方のアップグレードを組み合わせています。このアップグレードには効率性を向上させ、取引コストを削減するための12のイーサリアム改善提案が含まれています。PeerDASまたはEIP-7594は、バリデーターが小さなサンプリングによりデータの可用性を検証することを可能にします[...] 記事「Fusakaアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
NODE
NODE$0.06718-15.79%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

イーサリアムプライバシークラスターが47人の専門家を結集しブロックチェーンプライバシーの未来を確保

DOGEが0.31ドルに向けて急上昇、PEPEホルダーは撤退、しかしGENESIS Dayが近づくにつれ、すべての注目はBlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上のプレセールに集まる