SEC Freezes Grayscale Digital Fund ETF Conversion One Day After Approval — What Changed?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/03 13:10
The US SEC has abruptly frozen the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund’s conversion into an exchange-traded fund, halting its launch just a day after the green light was given.

On July 1, the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets approved the NYSE Arca’s proposal to list and trade shares of the Grayscale fund under an amended rule.

The approval came with accelerated status, signaling initial confidence in the product’s readiness for market.

But within 24 hours, the Commission exercised its right to review the decision, automatically staying the approval under Rule 431 of the SEC’s Rules of Practice.

The reversal adds an unexpected twist to what had been hailed as a landmark moment for multi-asset crypto ETFs in the US.

Fund’s Heavy Bitcoin-Ethereum Mix Offset by Riskier Altcoin Holdings

Launched in 2018, the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund holds a basket of top cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ethereum accounting for more than 91% of its portfolio. Altcoins such as XRP, Solana and Cardano make up the rest, each carrying differing degrees of regulatory uncertainty.

By intervening directly, the SEC’s commissioners have signaled that the conversion merits closer inspection beyond what staff-level approval typically requires.

Historically, this kind of review is rare and often suggests internal debate over regulatory implications, investor protection or market readiness.

Unlike single-asset ETFs such as those tied to Bitcoin, multi-asset products like Grayscale’s bring new complexity.

The inclusion of tokens with unsettled legal status, like XRP and Solana, may have prompted concerns over clarity in investor disclosures or the legal treatment of underlying assets.

No Timetable Given as SEC Weighs Path Forward for Multi-Asset Crypto Funds

Some analysts believe the Commission’s caution could reflect a broader effort to establish a unified approach before opening the gates to more diversified crypto products.

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas has suggested the SEC is holding off on GDLC’s ETF conversion until a more consistent regulatory framework for crypto ETPs is in place.

Grayscale’s ETF bid comes at a time of renewed momentum for digital asset firms under a more crypto-friendly political backdrop. However, the Commission’s move illustrates that regardless of shifting sentiment, regulatory rigor still holds sway over timing.

For Grayscale and NYSE Arca, the stay means an indefinite delay. The SEC has not offered a timeline for its review or any additional guidance on next steps.

