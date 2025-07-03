Jito Launches TipRouter Upgrade to Support Direct Distribution of Solana Priority Fees to Stakers By: PANews 2025/07/03 12:45

PANews reported on July 3 that the Jito Foundation announced a TipRouter upgrade to support direct distribution of Solana priority fees to stakers. Priority fees account for 35%-40% of Solana's total economic value, which was previously exclusively owned by validators. This upgrade allows validators to share priority fees, and stakers can choose validators based on the allocation ratio to increase their profit potential.