First U.S. Solana staking ETF debuts with $33M in volume, $12M in inflows

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 12:59
Union
U$0.003264-53.83%
FUND
FUND$0.0197+48.12%
REVOX
REX$0.005662-2.02%

The first U.S. exchange-traded fund offering exposure to Solana and on-chain staking rewards began trading this week, drawing strong demand in its market debut.

On July 2, 2025, the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF, trading under the ticker SSK, launched on the Cboe exchange. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas’ post on X, it ended its first trading day with approximately $33 million in volume and $12 million in inflows.

That performance surpassed early activity in Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) futures ETFs but fell short of the record-setting numbers seen in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) spot ETFs earlier this year.

SSK is structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a law that establishes stricter guidelines for investor protection and custody. Anchorage Digital, the only federally chartered cryptocurrency bank authorized to both custody and stake assets, is the ETF’s custodian and staking partner.

The fund tracks the price of Solana while generating additional yield through staking, with monthly cash payouts passed directly to investors. Roughly 80% of the ETF’s assets are allocated to SOL. At least half of that is staked using institutional validators such as Galaxy and Figment.

The remainder is made up of liquid staking tokens like JitoSOL and other SOL-related exchange-traded products listed in Canada and Europe. Compared to futures-based products, SSK’s spot pricing model, which is based on the CME CF Solana-Dollar Reference Rate, ensures a closer tracking of SOL’s actual market price.

The launch finally took place following months of back and forth with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The agency initially voiced concerns regarding fund classification and staking mechanisms, but by June 28, it had issued no further comments, essentially permitting the ETF to move forward.

With nine other Solana ETF applications under review and more staking-based products expected, SSK’s launch could influence the direction of cryptocurrency ETFs in the US, particularly those that use staking to generate passive income.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

XRPが「デジタルシルバー」と呼ばれる中、投資家たちは特に銀が新ATHに達する中で、このトークンが貴金属のパフォーマンスを反映できるかどうか疑問を抱いています。最近、銀の1オンスあたりの価格が史上初めて50ドルを超え、この貴金属にとって大きな節目となりました。ウェブサイトを訪問
リップルコイン
XRP$2.7963-3.88%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0042-0.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01211-4.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
Share
ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

分散型の非カストディアル取引プラットフォームであるShapeShiftは、シールドトランザクションを直接ユーザーに提供するためにZcashと提携しています。ShapeShiftのプライバシー重視のブロックチェーンネットワークとの統合は、取引プラットフォームが小さなグループに加わる重要な動きです...
Major
MAJOR$0.11777-3.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.108-3.82%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
Share
フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

TLDR Fusakaアップグレードは11月下旬または12月初旬にイーサリアムで開始される見込みです。Fusakaはネットワークのコンセンサス層と実行層の両方のアップグレードを組み合わせています。このアップグレードには効率性を向上させ、取引コストを削減するための12のイーサリアム改善提案が含まれています。PeerDASまたはEIP-7594は、バリデーターが小さなサンプリングによりデータの可用性を検証することを可能にします[...] 記事「Fusakaアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
NODE
NODE$0.06718-15.79%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

イーサリアムプライバシークラスターが47人の専門家を結集しブロックチェーンプライバシーの未来を確保

DOGEが0.31ドルに向けて急上昇、PEPEホルダーは撤退、しかしGENESIS Dayが近づくにつれ、すべての注目はBlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上のプレセールに集まる