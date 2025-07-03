Jupiter's token creation launch platform Jupiter Studio is officially launched By: PANews 2025/07/03 12:22

PANews reported on July 3 that Jupiter's token creation launchpad Jupiter Studio was officially launched. Users can quickly launch tokens through preset templates, or choose advanced customization options, including support for initial minting of USDC, SOL or JUP, setting market caps and flexible token vesting schedules. 50% exchange fee income, LP unlocking mechanism after graduation, anti-sniping protection mechanism and up to 80% token vesting and unlocking plan.